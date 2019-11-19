Madonna claims she drinks a cup of urine after taking ice bath

Singer Madonna shared a clip of her unusual post-show routine, which includes taking an ice bath and drinking a cup of her own urine.

She posted the video on her Instagram TV page on Sunday, November 17, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 61-year-old singer is currently in the midst of her "Madame X Tour", and documented her 3 a.m. ritual for fans on the social networking site.

"Shall we start an ice bath challenge? 41 degrees. Best treatment for injuries," she penned alongside the clip of her sparring in her hotel bathroom with performer Ahlamalik Williams, before lowering herself into the ice-filled bath.