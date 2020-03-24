Madonna calls coronavirus 'the great equaliser' in bizarre bathtub video

Los Angeles: Singer Madonna has called coronavirus "the great equaliser" in a bizarre bathtub video, where she sits nude in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals.

The pop icon is seen sitting in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals in the video, while she remarks that the pandemic doesn't care if you are rich or poor, reports independent.co.uk.

"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she said in a video posted on her Instagram.