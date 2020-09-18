'Made 2020 almost worth it': Twitterati in awe of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Zoom reunion

Actors and former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on Thursday night (local time) reunited on-screen after years for a fundraising table based on the 1982 cult teen comedy 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High.'

According to Variety, the former lovebirds were joined by other celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and, Ray Liotta.

The one-hour-long fundraiser event streamed on the Facebook page for Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and LiveXLive as well as the criminal justice reform group Reform Alliance.

The show was hosted by Dane Cook, while Freeman did the narration part of the unrehearsed read.

A majority of the attention of the star-studded event went on to Pitt and Aniston who were seen together on a screen after 15 years of their divorce. The two were seen reading out raunchy scene from the teen drama.