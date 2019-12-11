Machine Gun Kelly writes song for daughter in case he dies young

Los Angeles: Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has penned a song for his daughter to avoid "any regrets" if he meets an untimely end.

The 'Rap Devil' star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text exchange he had with 11-year-old Cassie in the wake of fellow MC Juice WRLD's passing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the messages, Kelly tells his little girl he 'wrote a song' for her, before sending over the audio file upon her request.

"I love you beyond forever," he added in a follow-up text.

In the accompanying caption, Kelly explained the reason behind his latest studio session.

"Wrote her a song so i won't have any regrets if my time ever comes," he posted.

Kelly's song dedication emerged a day after he paid tribute to Juice WRLD, who was pronounced dead on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at a Chicago, Illinois airport.