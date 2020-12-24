Lulu Wang, John M Chu and others slam Golden Globes for relegating 'Minari' to foreign language film category

"Minari" is an American film, say several Hollywood personalities, including Lulu Wang, Simu Liu and Phil Lord, after it was revealed that Lee Isaac Chung's directorial has been deemed ineligible for the best picture race at the Golden Globes 2021.

Variety reported that the film, starring Steven Yeun in the lead, was relegated to the best foreign language film category as it is predominantly in Korean language.

As per the rules of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the annual Golden Globes ceremony, the contenders for the best drama or comedy/musical categories must feature at least 50 per cent English dialogues.

Director Wang slammed the HFPA for its "antiquated rules".

Her own movie, "The Farewell" starring Awkwafina, was categorised as a foreign language film at 2020 Golden Globes as it featured extensive dialogues in Mandarin.

"I have not seen a more American film than #Minari this year. It's a story about an immigrant family, in America, pursuing the American dream. We really need to change these antiquated rules that characterises American as only English-speaking," Wang said.