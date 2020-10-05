'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis slams Donald Trump for ignoring COVID-19 precautions

Actor Tom Ellis, best known for his starring role in the show Lucifer, has indirectly slammed US President Donald Trump for not following safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ellis on Monday wrote on Instagram about how he and his team have been wearing safety masks and shields at work all through the pandemic, and wondered what made the President not follow the same norms.

"This is what we have to wear at #lucifer to get back to work as safely as possible during this very real pandemic....and we get tested every day....and we have to social distance...and, as many people like to remind me I'm only an actor. Why would the president who's in charge of everything not take the same if not more precautions?," he wrote.