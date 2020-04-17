Lovebirds Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas lock lips with masks on!

Hollywood star Ben Affleck was spotted giving his girlfriend Ana de Armas a kiss while they both had face masks on.

The actors, who first met in November 2019 on the set of their film "Deep River", went public with their romance last month after they were seen on a barefoot beach stroll during their trip to Cuba together.

On Thursday, Affleck and de Armas looked like they were in love as they walked their dogs in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice, reports dailymail.co.uk.