'Love, respect Chinese people': John Cena apologizes after calling Taiwan a country during 'F9' promotions

WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena has issued an apology after addressing Taiwan as a 'country' during a promotional event for Hollywood blockbuster 'Fast and Furious 9'.
In a 68-second clip, which is currently going viral on the internet, John Cena is seen apologising to the Chinese people in fluent Mandarin.
"I made one mistake, I must say right now, very important, I love and respect Chinese people. I am very sorry for my mistake. I am so sorry, I apologise," the actor said the video, according to BBC news.
For the unversed, during his appearance on Taiwanese broadcaster TBVS, the former wrestler said that Taiwan would be the first 'country' to enjoy his upcoming film. The video drew netizens' ire as China doesn't recognize Taiwan as a country and claims it as its own territory.
Last week, a promotional event for 'F9', scheduled to be held in China's Shanghai, was canceled by Universal Pictures over security concerns after the company received threats.
"Currently, Universal Pictures received threats that would make it impossible for us to hold the press conference and could cause considerable security risks. Although Universal Pictures poured a lot of efforts for the press conference, security will always be our top priority. As a result, after careful evaluation, Universal Pictures was forced to cancel the press conference for Fast and Furious 9," the US film production company said in a statement on its official Weibo account.
The company said it had reported the details of the threats to law enforcement agencies in China.
