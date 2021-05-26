'Love, respect Chinese people': John Cena apologizes after calling Taiwan a country during 'F9' promotions

WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena has issued an apology after addressing Taiwan as a 'country' during a promotional event for Hollywood blockbuster 'Fast and Furious 9'.

In a 68-second clip, which is currently going viral on the internet, John Cena is seen apologising to the Chinese people in fluent Mandarin.

"I made one mistake, I must say right now, very important, I love and respect Chinese people. I am very sorry for my mistake. I am so sorry, I apologise," the actor said the video, according to BBC news.