Longbottom Vs Malfoy: 'Harry Potter' stars Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis indulge in online banter

Washington D.C: Famous Hollywood franchise 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton who played the role of Draco Malfoy, shared his childhood picture from the series and talked about aging.
On Thursday, the 32-year-old star shared a picture of himself posing next to a framed photo of him in the character.
In the frame, the actor can be seen sporting his signature green and black Slytherin cloak.
"Agings a b----," he captioned the picture.
As soon as the star shared the picture on the photo-sharing application, his fellow former co-star, Matthew Lewis, who played the role of Neville Longbottom in the highly-appreciated series, had something else to say about ageing.
"Speak for yourself lad," the 30-year-old star wrote back.
According to E! News, the two have stayed close friends since the final 'Harry Potter' film wrapped nearly a decade ago and have even had several meet-ups over the years.
In August 2018, the two reunited with former co-star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise.
