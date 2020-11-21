LOL! Check out the epic banter between Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth over 'Thor' actor's ‘cheat day’ post

Now, that is some “Marvel-lous” banter.

For those unversed, Chris Pratt will join the upcoming superhero movie, 'Thor: Love And Thunder'.

Pratt's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character will make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth 'Thor' film.

He joins the existing cast that includes Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, reports variety.com. Plot details of the new 'Thor' film have been kept tightly under wraps.

‘Love And Thunder’ is the fourth film in the ‘Thor’ franchise. Production is set to begin in Australia in January, with Taika Waititi returning as director. Waititi also directed ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, which made 854 million USD at the box office. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has co-authored’ Love And Thunder’ script with Waititi. The filmmaker will also voice the Kronan warrior Korg in the latest instalment.

In an interview to Philadelphia Inquirer, Hemsworth said, "It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane."

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ is slated to release in 2022.