Lindsay Lohan's ex-boyfriend Harry Morton passes away 38

By PTI

Harry Morton, owner of Pink Taco restaurant chain, reportedly died last Saturday

Los Angeles: Actor Lindsay Lohan paid tributes to her former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who passed away over the weekend.

Morton, owner of Pink Taco restaurant chain, reportedly died last Saturday. He was 38.

Lohan took to Instagram on Sunday to remember her ex.

"Best friends. Best life," she captioned a photo of the two together at the Bobby premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2006.

Best friends. Best life.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed Morton's death to People magazine and the autopsy is currently pending.

Citing a spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department, the son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton was found dead in his Beverly Hills home.

"We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco.

"Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time," Pink Taco said in a statement.

