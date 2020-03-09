Lindsay Lohan charges fans Rs 18,000 for personalised video messages

Los Angeles: Actress Lindsay Lohan has joined website Cameo, where she's charging fans $250 for personalised video messages.

The "Mean Girls" actress announced she'd joined the venture on March 6, saying in a clip: "Hi, everyone! I'm Lindsay Lohan and I'm so excited to be on Cameo and connect with you all!"

The 33-year-old's bio on the site says Lindsay "is now on Cameo for a limited time! Request your favourite 'Mean Girls' line, hear some business advice or love from Lindsay!"