Like father like daughter: Dwayne Johnson’s daughter joins WWE

Actor Dwayne Johnson's daughter is joining the family business. According to Fox News, the actor in a virtual conversation with Jimmy Fallon revealed that his daughter Simone has signed a contract with WWE, the professional wrestling organisation where he worked before transitioning into acting.

The ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ star said, "She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind. First of all, I mean, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But, more importantly, ‘follow in my footsteps’ sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important."

The actor also pointed out that Simone, “wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company.” The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ star explained that it was a long time coming; and that his daughter had been working towards it since she was just 16.

Johnson explained, “She was working her a** off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. She hung in there. I’m very, very proud of her.” Not only is Simone following in her father's footsteps, but her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Maivia also were professional wrestlers. Both were inducted into the WWE Hall of FamRocky passed away earlier this year at the age of 75.