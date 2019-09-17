Liam Hemsworth learned about split from Miley Cyrus through her social media post!

Actor Liam Hemsworth could not believe when he learned about his split from Miley Cyrus on social media.

According to Page Six, a statement went out from Cyrus while Hemsworth was in Australia.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," read the statement.

Hours after the statement was released, photos of Cyrus smooching new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter surfaced.

Cyrus then seemed to address the split in a cryptic Instagram caption saying, "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win" -- and by August 12 she was teasing a new tune about the breakup.

However, Hemsworth didn't publicly address the split until days later.

On August 13, the actor posted, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." As informed by sources from both camps the breakup was not unexpected as things had been going south for months.

Hemsworth then filed for divorce on August 21 in Los Angeles.