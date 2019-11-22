Liam Hemsworth 'deserves much better', says sister-in-law Elsa Pataky

Washington D.C [USA]: Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law opened up about his marriage with singer Miley Cyrus which ended in less than a year.

"My brother-in-law, well...After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better," she told reporters at an event for the launch of the Christmas campaign of lingerie brand Women's Secret, reported E-News.

"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she continued.