LGBTQ community slams Olivia Wilde for comparing filmmaking to coming out of the closet

Actress Olivia Wilde recently compared directing a film to coming out of the closet in one of her latest interviews.

According to media reports, Wilde has signed a contract to direct and produce a secret Marvel film project centered on a female character in the MCU.

Although it hasn't been verified, Spider-Woman is expected to play a central role in the film.

In the 'Off Camera' interview with Sam Jones that is creating the controversy surrounding Wilde, the actress said, "I almost feel like someone who’s come out of the closet. There’s this feeling of honesty about what I really want to do, and it's a level of comfort that comes from being true to yourself that I haven’t felt in a long time."

While some Twitter users slammed her for 'invalidating the LGBTQ community, others felt that nothing Olivia Wilde said was in any way offensive.

