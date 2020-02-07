Let the sarcasm begin: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry is finally on Instagram

The 90's famous sitcom 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has officially joined Instagram on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Following the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston, the 50-year-old actor has made his official debut on the photo-sharing platform and gained 1.5 million followers and counting.

The 50-year-old actor followed his co-star Jennifer Aniston's footsteps, who made a Guinness world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just five hours and sixty minutes.

'Friends'' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomed Perry in a sweet post by sharing a throw and wrote, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife" Just after joining Instagram Perry followed 20 users, including 'Friends' co-stars Aniston, Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. He also followed Reese Witherspoon, Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, and Robert Downey Jr.

The 'Birds of America' star's profile picture shows him lying down on a couch with his arm around a yellow smiley face balloon. As the actor hadn't posted any pictures yet, but he provided a bio for his followers and wrote, "What is this, my Instagram account?" Perry gained over 194,000 followers in just a matter of minutes.