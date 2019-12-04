Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend addresses 22-year age gap, calls it a 'sensitive subject'

Washington D.C.: Actor and model Camila Morrone opened up about the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with actor and environmentalist Leonardo Di Caprio who is 25 years older than her.

"I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," 22-year-old Morrone said.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone said she gets why the public is fascinated by her relationship. "I probably would be curious about it too," she added, reported E-News.