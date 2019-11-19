Leonardo DiCaprio raises awareness on Delhi's air pollution, calls it India's fifth-largest killer

Adding further he said "People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens:

⁣ 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks.

⁣ 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Delhi within a week. ⁣

3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. ⁣

4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary. ⁣

Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels. ⁣The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements"