Leonardo DiCaprio launches relief fund to feed poor families affected by coronavirus

The fund-raising initiative has been launched to support organisations like Feeding America that are working to help and feed the hungry and the needy ones.

"In the face of this crisis, orgs like @WCKitchen & @FeedingAmerica have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. Today, we launched #AmericasFoodFund to support @FeedingAmerica & @WCKitchen's efforts," DiCaprio tweeted.

DiCaprio's partner Laurene Powell Jobs also tweeted, "As this crisis tests the soul of our nation, let's build on the power of community and help those who are hungry." Many celebrities came out in support of the 'Titanic' actor soon after he launched the initiative.

Singer Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce that she will be donating to America's food fund.

"Proud to have donated to support #AmericasFoodFund, a new initiative directly supporting @FeedingAmerica & @WCKitchen to feed those in need & impacted by #COVID19. Thankful for my friends @leodicaprio @laurenepowell and @apple for putting this together," tweeted Lady Gaga.

Oprah Winfrey also came out in support and pledged to donate USD 1 million to the organization along with a donation of USD 10 million for other relief funds.

According to the organisers the funds raised through the initiative will be used to feed children, unemployed people, and others who need help amid the crisis.

According to WHO, COVID-19 has claimed over 45,693 lives globally and has affected over nine lakh people.