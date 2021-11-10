Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday Special: From 'Titanic' to 'Inception', here are some of his best performances

One of the most renowned Hollywood actors Leonardo Di Caprio will turn 47 on 11th November 2021. The actor has gained fame for his performances right from a young age - be it playing a mentally-challenged teenager in the 1993 movie What’s Eating Gilbert Grape opposite Johnny Depp to his Oscar-winning performance in 2015 movie The Revenant.

Even though he has been in the industry for three decades, Leo's filmography is curiously limited compared to his other peers. Yet the lack of quantity is made of for quality.

Take a look at some of Leonardo’s most remembered works.

1. Titanic

The blockbuster movie from 1997 remains one of the classic romantic movies of all time, which brought Leonardo international fame. His chemistry with co-actor Kate Winslet also remains unbeatable. Directed by James Cameron, Titanic went on to win ten Academy Awards.

2. The Departed

The Departed is one of the best mafia films you can watch. Directed by the films Martin Scorsese, this 2006 film features a dramatic chase between an undercover cop and a mole in the police, as both of them try to identify one another while pledging allegiance to an Irish mob in South Boston.It won the Oscar for the Best Picture at the 79th Academy Awards.

3. Inception

This 2010 movie remains one of the most intriguing works of Leonardo. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie traces the story of a thief, played by Leonardo, who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology.

4. Django Unchained

Leonardo plays the vicious white slave owner Calvin Candie, from 19th century America. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie is a typical Wild West movie which involves bounty hunters, slaves and white plantation owners.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street

Playing an obsessive Wall Street stock-broker who hoodwinks people and builds up an empire in this movie, Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the top bets for an Oscar win for 2014. Directed by Martin Scorcese, the movie is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.

Advertisement

6. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Directed by Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino, this 2019 movie is all about the ’60s fantasy where Leonardo DiCaprio is a Hollywood star. Leonardo plays the fading Western star and Brad Pitt is his loving stuntman, driver, gofer, and one-man entourage. Leonardo is a depressed and alcoholic falling star whose luck is about to change.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 01:45 PM IST