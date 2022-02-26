Leonardo Di Caprio spotted hanging out with Natasha Poonawalla, wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Di Caprio was spotted with businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in London recently.

The actor was in London to celebrate the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen, who got hitched earlier this week.

Natasha, who is the wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, was also a guest at the wedding.

Both of them were spotted at a restaurant in London shortly after the wedding.

Besides Di Caprio and Poonawalla, also seen at the restaurant were Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom.

Natasha got married to Adar in 2006 and the couple is parents to two children. Natasha is a popular face at celebrity parties and is often spotted with the likes of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

On the other hand, Di Caprio is currently said to be dating actress Camila Morrone, however, he has not confirmed the relationship yet. He has also dated Naomi Campbell in the past.

On the professional front, Di Caprio was last seen in the climate change satire 'Don't Look Up'. The film has been nominated for Best Picture Academy Award.

He will be next seen in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' by Martin Scorsese.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 03:42 PM IST