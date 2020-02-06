Legendary Hollywood actor and 'Spartacus' star Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Washington D.C.: Kirk Douglas, renowned actor and father of Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who had a decorated career spanning over six decades, passed away on Wednesday (local time). He was 103.

Michael told People magazine, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard of us all to aspire to."

Michael concluded, "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."