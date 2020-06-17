Legal name of Elon Musk, Grimes' newborn son revealed

The official legal name of Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's newborn son has been revealed.

According to Fox News, the couple left fans stunned last month when they announced they chose to name their first child together X AE A-12. The unique moniker went viral, leading fans to question how it would be pronounced and if it was legal.

Thanks to the unveiling of the little one's birth certificate per TMZ, Grimes and Musk's name is officially on record in the state of California as X AE A-XII Musk.

Lately, the couple has kept fans updated about the status of their son's name with fans through social media.

Grimes, in late May, admitted that the couple made a change to their child's name, given that it reportedly wouldn't be accepted legally in the state of California because it included the number 12.

"X AE A-Xii," Grimes responded to a fan at the time, confirming that the number was replaced with roman numerals instead.