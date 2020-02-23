Leaked! Zoe Kravitz's 'Catwoman' look, BTS videos of Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' surface online

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz are all set to embark on their DC journey as the iconic superhero duo - Batman & Catwoman.
Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look in a red light theme in which Pattinson, dressed as the Caped Crusader, looked every bit tantalizing.
Lucky for the fans, BTS videos and pictures are taking the rounds on the internet, thanks to online leaks.
Director Matt Reeves also took the opportunity to tease the fans with a first look video.
While the shooting has begun in Glasgow, leaks show Pattinson's possible stunt double on Batman's Batmobile cruising down the lanes.
Not only Batman, leaked image of Kravitz in Catwoman's first look is also taking the rounds online. With a cat-eared headgear and a neck choker the image features purple light theme as compared to Batman's red.
Expectations from Pattinson have been on the rise, and the first look promises a better portrayal along with attention to detail.
Joining Pattinson and Kravitz in The Batman is Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.
“The Batman” is set to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021.
