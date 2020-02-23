Leaked! Zoe Kravitz's 'Catwoman' look, BTS videos of Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' surface online

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz are all set to embark on their DC journey as the iconic superhero duo - Batman & Catwoman.

Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look in a red light theme in which Pattinson, dressed as the Caped Crusader, looked every bit tantalizing.

Lucky for the fans, BTS videos and pictures are taking the rounds on the internet, thanks to online leaks.