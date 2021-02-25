Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot four times in the chest, dogs stolen; singer offers Rs 3.62 crore to anyone who finds them

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga's dog-walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot by two unknown men in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and her French bulldogs were reportedly stolen.
Gaga's pets - Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo, were out on a walk with Fischer when two men attacked him, around 10pm, on Sierra Bonita Avenue, reports dailymail.co.
While two of her dogs were stolen, Miss Asia, who managed to run away from the attackers, was later recovered by the cops.
The cops are currently investigating if it was a robbery.
A source close to Gaga, who's currently shooting for her upcoming film in Italy, said that the singer is 'extremely upset' .
Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs, 'no questions asked', the source told TMZ.com.
Last year, during an interaction with her fans, the 'Star Is Born' actress had said that she's spending the lockdown with her beloved pets.
"I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok," she had said.
Her pooches have also been part of several magazine features and are often spotted travelling with the star.
