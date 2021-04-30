Lady Gaga's dognappers charged with attempted murder, robbery

The woman who returned Lady Gaga's stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar's dog walker, Los Angeles police said.

Detectives do not believe that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The motive for the February 24 robbery, investigators believe, was the value of the French bulldogs.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the violence "a very close call with death" in social media posts. He was walking Lady Gaga's three dogs - named Asia, Koji and Gustav - in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured Fischer's screams of, "Oh, my God! I've been shot!" and "Help me!" and "I'm bleeding out from my chest!" The doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.