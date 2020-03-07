Lady Gaga shares her 'Stupid Love' selfie with boyfriend Michael Polansky

Washington D.C.: Lady Gaga shared an adorable selfie with boyfriend Michael Polansky in which the couple is seen posing alongside each other during a recent romantic rendezvous.

The 33-year-old songstress can be seen sharing a sweet embrace along with Polansky as they jet-set to their destination. In the selfie shared on Instagram, Gaga is seen sporting pink hair and a fierce black cat-eye, and captioned it aptly, connecting it to the latest album 'Stupid Love' and wrote, "I've got a STUPID love," with a pink heart emoji.

According to E!News, the 'A star is born' singer first sparked romance rumours in January, when she was spotted kissing a 'mystery man' at a New Year's Eve party. Then, they made their relationship public when he joined her in Miami ahead of the singer's AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show.