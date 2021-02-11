Lady Gaga launches pink and green Oreo cookies – Where to buy

American singing sensation Lady Gaga is best-known for her unconventional and artistic approach. From speaking through her music with larger-than-life costumes, to winning an Oscar, Gaga has come a long way in showbiz.

Recently, the “Poker Face” singer is back at headlining with the newly-launched Lady Gaga Oreo biscuits.

The limited-edition cream cookies are seen in an unusual pink and green combo.

Food enthusiasts who managed to grab these asserted that the wafers are extra crunchy, while the cookies overall have a plain vanilla flavour.

Lady Gaga tweeted a video of these biscuits and wrote, “Yes... I am clue 1 in the #Chromatica Cookie Hunt LADY GAGA x @OREO cookies are NOW AVAILABLE in the US!”