Lady Gaga launches pink and green Oreo cookies – Where to buy

American singing sensation Lady Gaga is best-known for her unconventional and artistic approach. From speaking through her music with larger-than-life costumes, to winning an Oscar, Gaga has come a long way in showbiz.
Recently, the “Poker Face” singer is back at headlining with the newly-launched Lady Gaga Oreo biscuits.
The limited-edition cream cookies are seen in an unusual pink and green combo.
Food enthusiasts who managed to grab these asserted that the wafers are extra crunchy, while the cookies overall have a plain vanilla flavour.
Lady Gaga tweeted a video of these biscuits and wrote, “Yes... I am clue 1 in the #Chromatica Cookie Hunt LADY GAGA x @OREO cookies are NOW AVAILABLE in the US!”
The cookies get their name after Gaga’s smash 2020 album 'Chromatica'.
However, fans across the globe were left disappointed since the cookies are available only in the US, and that too via a treasure/cookie hunt.
Gaga reportedly launched these special Oreos in a bid to spread musical messages of kindness throughout the nation.
On work front, Gaga recently opened up about her powerful national anthem performance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration held last month.
"It was the honour of my lifetime," the 34-year-old pop star and humanitarian, told People Magazine.
"I wish to send an extended prayer out to all the people that live on this land, that you will feel whole, that you will feel loved, that we all work in the interest of building the beloved community together," Gaga added of performing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' during such a divisive time in American history.
As reported by People Magazine, the “Shallow” songstress and Biden have a history of working together. In 2017, they teamed up for a PSA advocating for sexual assault survivors. And last November, she campaigned for the then-Democratic Presidential nominee at his final rally in Pittsburgh.
'Chromatica' is nominated for two Grammys this year. But the star has spent much of the pandemic focused on COVID-19 relief rather than album promotion.
With inputs from Agencies