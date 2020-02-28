Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in 'Stupid Love' video

Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love".

Against the backdrop of a desert-like land, the 33-year-old leads her people to war in a skimpy metallic pink bikini that matches her hair and face paint, reports etonline.com.

Like their leader, Gaga's followers are all dressed in pink futuristic costumes. The video also includes battle scenes.

Gaga recently opened up about the new song and her upcoming album, and explained how her own romantic experiences and lessons in love influenced the creation of "Stupid love".

"I know everyone in the world has different relationships with love, but guess what? I'm pretty sure that when we all decide to be vulnerable, it's really scary, and I think it's very scary for a lot of people," Gaga shared.

"There's all kinds of laws and constructs and things that have built all around us and, you know, what I really want to do (is for) this song to come out and I'd love for it to collapse as many of those walls as possible and for people to be saying, 'I want your stupid love. I love you'."

Gaga announced earlier this week that she was releasing "Stupid love" and its music video just weeks after the song was leaked online. The single is from her untitled sixth album, which will be her first since "Joanne" in 2016.

"I want people to dance and feel happy," Gaga said about her album.

"Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud, but I said, 'I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day'," she added.