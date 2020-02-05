Lady Gaga introduces boyfriend Michael Polansky with an intimate picture on Instagram

American singer Lady Gaga was seen snuggling up with her new beau while she enjoyed Super Bowl over the weekend.

According to People magazine, the 33-year-old pop star was spotted leaving Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with her boyfriend after watching the Super Bowl LIV. She was seen kissing and cuddling Michael Polansky, the CEO of San Francisco-based organisation Parker Group. Photos had also appeared of the two having a good time in Las Vegas.

The 'Shallow' singer made her relationship Instagram official on Monday by sharing a photo of the pair cuddling on a yacht. Along with the adorable picture she wrote, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best! (Along with heart emoji)."