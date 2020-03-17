Lady Gaga goes nude in 'Cyborg' avatar for magazine's latest cover

'Stupid Love' singer, Lady Gaga stripped down for the latest issue of Paper magazine. The Grammy-Award winner featured on the magazine's annual spring Transformation issue and her jaw-dropping shots from the shoot have left the internet gasping for air.

Gaga unveiled the photos from her Paper magazine issue on Instagram. In the pictures, the 'Shallow' singer can be seen naked as she poses on a stage, surrounded by spotlights, with a number of artificial implants hooked to her body. Gaga teased fans about her sixth album 'Chromatica' with her cyborg avatar.

Check out the stunning shots here: