Lady Gaga goes nude in 'Cyborg' avatar for magazine's latest cover

'Stupid Love' singer, Lady Gaga stripped down for the latest issue of Paper magazine. The Grammy-Award winner featured on the magazine's annual spring Transformation issue and her jaw-dropping shots from the shoot have left the internet gasping for air.
Gaga unveiled the photos from her Paper magazine issue on Instagram. In the pictures, the 'Shallow' singer can be seen naked as she poses on a stage, surrounded by spotlights, with a number of artificial implants hooked to her body. Gaga teased fans about her sixth album 'Chromatica' with her cyborg avatar.
Check out the stunning shots here:
'Chromatica' will serve as a follow up to Gaga's fifth studio album 'Joanne' and is her first solo album in four years. The 'Poker Face' singer has teamed up with another female pop star for the album. Gaga's little monsters are convinced it's Ariana Grande and that has created even more buzz among fans.
Speaking of the album, the 'A Star is Born' actress said, "Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud, but I said, 'I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day."
The lead single of 'Chromatica', 'Stupid Love' was released in February and the 33-year-old turned herself into a futuristic warrior princess for the music video.
Inputs from IANS
