Lady Gaga falls off stage during a show

The American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga tumble while performing on her concert in Las Vegas yesterday. The multi-Grammy Award winner was performing as part of her Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM resort when she fell off the stage, according to reports.
In a video shared on the social media platform, Gaga was dancing with a fan and can be seen in the arms of a man, who later falls off the stage taking Gaga along with him.
"So what happened here, Gaga invited a fan to dance. He picked her up. They both tumbled into the pit," CNN reported
The 33-year-old singer showed that she has more than 37 million Instagram followers and how she cared for her body. She had earlier fall off from the stage before while perfoming.
