Lady Gaga Birthday Special: Greatest hits of the Academy Award-winning songstress

Lady Gaga who has been compared to Madonna and Donatella Versace is nothing short of iconic. She has always inspired people to be their best selves through her music and fashion sense.

One of her famous quotes is “Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put on some sunglasses, cuz we were born this way!”

Gaga who was born on March 28 in Manhattan, New York, began playing the piano at age four. She took piano lessons and practiced through her childhood.

The lessons thought her to create music by ear and with the guidance of her parents, she pursued her music further and you could say that after all that, “A star was born.”

A look back on her greatest hits :

1. Poker Face: Poker face which first came to us in 2008 is still someone’s go to song at a party in the year 2021. It never gets old.