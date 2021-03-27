Lady Gaga Birthday Special: Greatest hits of the Academy Award-winning songstress

Lady Gaga who has been compared to Madonna and Donatella Versace is nothing short of iconic. She has always inspired people to be their best selves through her music and fashion sense.
One of her famous quotes is “Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put on some sunglasses, cuz we were born this way!”
Gaga who was born on March 28 in Manhattan, New York, began playing the piano at age four. She took piano lessons and practiced through her childhood.
The lessons thought her to create music by ear and with the guidance of her parents, she pursued her music further and you could say that after all that, “A star was born.”
A look back on her greatest hits :
1. Poker Face: Poker face which first came to us in 2008 is still someone’s go to song at a party in the year 2021. It never gets old.
2. Bad Romance: A bad romance is only loved when it’s a song by Lady Gaga.
3. Born this way: Everyone has doubts about themselves and insecurity creeps in at times but Lady Gaga in her perfect way made us feel like we were on top of the world. This song is everyone’s favourite and is an instant way to lift your spirits.
4. Always remember us this way: From the famous and emotional movie, “A star is born”, Gaga teaches us to remember the good from our relationships with people.
5. Lovegame: A song that was fun and had the most incredible beats.
6. Paparazzi: A song that sounds glamorous and which has been used in Television serials because it sounds that good.
Here are some more hits.