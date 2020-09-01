Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BTS dominate MTV VMAs

Los Angeles: Pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and South Korean music sensation BTS emerged big winners at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), taking home four Moon Person trophies each at the ceremony.

Gaga and Grande, who entered the competition with nine nominations, won three awards -- song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography -- for their hit song "Rain On Me".

In individual capacity, Gaga won two more trophies of artist of the year and a newly-minted MTV TRICON Award, which recognises a highly accomplished performer across three or more disciplines.

The inaugural award recognised Gaga for her talents as a global music superstar, award-winning actor and undisputed fashion icon. The singer has won 13 VMAs, 11 Grammys, an Oscar and Golden Globe awards and has achieved six number one albums.

Talking about their collaboration, Gaga dedicated the award to Grande and herself. "Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some s***...We turned our tears that felt like endless rainfalls into diamonds and I will treasure those diamonds with you forever," she said.

Prior to their "Rain On Me" performance, where both of the singers performed in masks to highlight the message of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Grande took to Instagram to share her gratitude towards Gaga and their fans.

"Also just want to say thank you to MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe and healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved. It's so greatly appreciated and I can't imagine how difficult it was to figure out," she wrote.

BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scenes as they are known to global audience, had a big night as they four awards for their powerful anthem "On".

The South Korean septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- earned VMAs for best pop, best K-pop, best group and best choreography. They also performed their brand new first English-language single "Dynamite" live for the very first time.

Another K-pop group, girl band Blackpink, was recognised for their record-breaking track "How You Like That" as the song of the summer. The quartet, which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, defeated Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP", Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar", Taylor Swift's "Cardigan", among others to win the prize.

The awards also paid tributes to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last week after a four year-long secret battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old actor received a one-minute video tribute at the ceremony.

In two other new awards as a nod to the creativity during pandemic, Grande, along with Justin Bieber, won best music video from home trophy for their song "Stuck with U", and Latin American boy band CNCO was adjudged best quarantine performance for "Unplugged at Home".

The Weeknd won two awards for "Blinding Lights" - video of the year and best R&B. In an otherwise pandemic and politics free virtual ceremony, The Weeknd said, "Justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor", both times he accepted awards.

While Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" won best Hip-Hop song, Doja Cat was named push best new artist. Swift won the best direction award for "The Man" and "I Can't Breathe" by singer-songwriter H.E.R. earned the title of best video for good.

Best visual effects VMA went to Dua Lipa's "Physical" and Miley Cyrus bagged two awards for "Mother's Daughter" in the best art direction and best editing categories.

Maluma ft J Balvin's "Quei Pena", Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" and Coldplay's "Orphans" were honoured in best Latin, best alternative and best Rock categories, respectively.

The awards show, which was previously scheduled to be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, also saw a tribute to musical performances by frontline medical workers who are battling the pandemic at great personal cost.