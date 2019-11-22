Lack of inclusivity leads to sales dip for Victoria’s Secret

The iconic lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, has axed it’s fashion shows amid a dip in lingerie sales. L Brands, the parent company to Victoria Secret announced on Thursday via a phone conference that it is looking to evolve the message of the company and hence it would no longer move forward with its racy runway shows.
According to Fortune, the chief financial officer, Stuart Burgdoerfer on an earnings call with analysts said, "We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show.”
He added, “You can be sure we'll be communicating with customers through lots of vehicles including social media and various, more current platforms, if you will."
Victoria’s ‘angel’ model Shanina Shaik had already hinted the demise of the show back in July. In an interview to the Daily Telegraph, Shaik said, “Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year.”
“It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel,” she added.
This news came up after the increasing criticism the brand received over the year for its representation of beauty. Allegedly, the sales of the brand have been low because of other, more inclusive brands. The show also had the lowest viewership ever this year.
2018 was all about body positivity and brands that were inclusive. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show received flak for its skinny models and lack of inclusive designs. We’re guessing, this outcry was one of the main reasons for the brand’s decision.
However, after backlash the brand tried to change its message by hiring its first ever transgender model and size 14 model.
Not just this, Bella Hadid who has been linked to the brand and walked the runway a couple of times, also spoke about how she ‘never felt powerful’ modelling for the company. The supermodel was present at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion event at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris when she suggested she wasn’t happy working for the lingerie brand.
The Victoria's Secret show has aired on ABC and CBS for almost two decades. The memo also insisted the brand would instead focus on a “new kind of event.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)