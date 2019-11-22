Lack of inclusivity leads to sales dip for Victoria’s Secret

The iconic lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, has axed it’s fashion shows amid a dip in lingerie sales. L Brands, the parent company to Victoria Secret announced on Thursday via a phone conference that it is looking to evolve the message of the company and hence it would no longer move forward with its racy runway shows.

According to Fortune, the chief financial officer, Stuart Burgdoerfer on an earnings call with analysts said, "We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show.”

He added, “You can be sure we'll be communicating with customers through lots of vehicles including social media and various, more current platforms, if you will."

Victoria’s ‘angel’ model Shanina Shaik had already hinted the demise of the show back in July. In an interview to the Daily Telegraph, Shaik said, “Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year.”

“It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel,” she added.

This news came up after the increasing criticism the brand received over the year for its representation of beauty. Allegedly, the sales of the brand have been low because of other, more inclusive brands. The show also had the lowest viewership ever this year.

2018 was all about body positivity and brands that were inclusive. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show received flak for its skinny models and lack of inclusive designs. We’re guessing, this outcry was one of the main reasons for the brand’s decision.

However, after backlash the brand tried to change its message by hiring its first ever transgender model and size 14 model.