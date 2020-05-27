'Labyrinth' sequel to be helmed by 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson

"Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson will be helming the sequel to the 1980s musical fantasy "Labyrinth", which starred music icon David Bowie and actress Jennifer Connelly.

Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed "Into The Dark: My Valentine", is on board to pen the script for the sequel for TriStar Pictures, reports variety.com.

The 1986 original film remains to be a cult status even after over three decades.

While announcing the project, Sony said that "Labyrinth" has "maintained audience popularity for over three decades, leading to tie-in novels, comic books, video games, screenings and even an annual fan masquerade ball".

The film revolved around Connelly's character attempting to reach the centre of an enormous maze to rescue her infant brother. Bowie portrayed the villainous Jareth, the Goblin King. It was directed by the late Jim Henson, and most of the film's significant characters were played by puppets produced by Henson's Creature Shop.

"Star Wars" veteran George Lucas executive produced the 1986 film.