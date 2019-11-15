Hollywood

Kylie Jenner's flaunts her curves in flaming hot bikini pictures

One of the youngest heartthrob and the ever sexiest, Kylie Jenner who recently turned 22-year-old enjoys a humongous number of 151 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, the model-entrepreneur shared her sultry curves on the social media platform by posting pictures in a new orange, pink and yellow coloured bikini, making her fans go weak on knees. She also accessorized her with a golden chain across her navel and captioned "happy place."

happy place.

Meanwhile, Jenner has also announced that her blockbuster Kylie Skin line is once again available for the customers to purchase as it has been restocked.

