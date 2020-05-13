Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi saying patience during the 'candy challenge' is the sweetest thing on the internet

Washington D.C.: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Monday shared a video of her daughter Stormi Webster taking part in the viral fruit snack challenge.

The 22-year-old star shared a video on Instagram where the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, instead of filling a bowl with fruit snacks, piled it high with chocolate. She then placed the candy in front of the 2-year-old tot and told her she could have three pieces once Jenner returned from the bathroom.

"You're going to wait for mommy?" Kylie asked.

Stormi agreed. However, the waiting game wasn't exactly easy for the child. At one point, Stormi reached out for the bowl and lunged forward.

She adorably said while eyeing the sweets."Oooh! M&M's." Still, she showed restraint.