Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott welcome second child, but it’s the date of birth stealing thunder!

The billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child. Kylie posted a monochrome picture of daughter Stormi holding the hand of her newborn with the caption “2/2/22” with a blue heart emoji.

Fans have speculated that it’s a boy. Interestingly, the baby was born a day after Stormi’s fourth birthday on February 1.

Her mother Kris Jenner commented, "Angel Pie", while half-sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Mommy of two life."

Last month, Kylie treated fans with inside pictures from her giraffe-themed baby shower.

Kylie also shared the table settings surrounded by luscious greenery and some of the gifts she received, including a Christian Dior stroller and multiple Tiffany & Co. gift bags.

She also had a crafting activity during the ceremony. Guests were offered the opportunity to work on some circle embroidery, which wound up finished with sentiments like "Angel Baby," "I Love You," and "LOVE."

Back in September 2021, Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy in a heart-warming video.

The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

While Jenner and Scott remained friendly after their breakup and continued to co-parent Stormi, a source told People magazine in June 2020 that the pair had recently become even closer.

"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the source said.

"Kylie and Travis are very close again. ... They never put any pressure on their relationship. The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in Los Angeles because this is what works for them," the source concluded.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:02 AM IST