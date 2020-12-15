Kylie Jenner takes off her wig, surprises fans by flaunting natural hair in latest pics

Los Angeles: Known for her wigs and long hair extensions, reality TV star Kylie Jenner took everyone by surprise when she decides to flaunt her real self.

Kylie shared a clip of that features her wearing short red hair. In the video she says: "My real hair is cuuute, I gotta give it more love."

A day after posting the clip, Kylie rocked her real locks once again as she posted several pictures of herself cradling sister Kim Kardashian's youngest son Psalm, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The cool aunt," she wrote.