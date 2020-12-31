Kylie Jenner 'swims into 2021', shares steamy bikini photos

As we head close to the new year, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Thursday (local time) treated fans to steamy swimming pool pictures.

The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram and shared temperature soaring snaps.

Sporting a pastel shade bikini, Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful with a low makeup look while she poses effortlessly with her luscious locks tied in a bun. Looking like a mermaid, Jenner posed amid the pool, in lush green backdrop filled with flora.

In the second picture, Kylie is seen smiling as she cherishes her swimming time, on the other hand, the third photograph showcases Jenner as her eyes are closed while she sports a chunky pair of shades matching to her bikini, she also accessorised her look with a blingy necklace and co-ordinated earrings.