Kylie Jenner reveals why her middle toe is so much shorter than the others

Los Angeles: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram Stories to share why her middle toe is so much shorter than the others.
She posted a video in which she addressed her "weird a**" toe and explained that it was due to a previous injury, reports mirror.co.uk.
"So I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal."
She then stood up so that she could show the difference between her feet.
"So when I this (left foot) up they're all normal and like in place. And when I flex this [right foot] up this little guy is like out of place. By the way I have cute a** feet," she quipped.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)