Kylie Jenner personifies beauty with sizzling bikini pictures

Washington [US]: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Tuesday (local time) treated her fans by sharing a couple of sizzling sun-kissed pictures as she posed amid a dreamy location.

The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hoped on to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures in which she personified beauty.

The pictures see Jenner clad in a peach bikini as she stunningly posed for the camera. With her black luscious locks open, the make up mogul is seen sporting a peachy makeup while she stunningly poses.

Jenner captioned the pictures in Spanish, "sol solecito calientame un poquito." (meaning --sunny sun warm me a little."