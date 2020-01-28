Kylie Jenner offers prayers, reveals she often flew in Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter

Kylie Jenner on Monday (local time) revealed that she was a frequent flier on the ill-fated helicopter which recently crashed in California, killing basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

The beauty mogul addressed the tragic accident, that killed the famous basketball player, his 13-year old daughter along with seven other passengers, via Instagram stating that she knew the pilot Ara Zobayan very well.

"Rest in peace..and prayers to these families. I still can't believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly from time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man," Jenner wrote beneath pictures of the nine people who were killed including Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the pilot.