Kylie Jenner just got richer, lip kit mogul sells 51% stake to Coty for USD 600 million

Beauty products giant Coty announced a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics and skincare company, marrying Jenner's celebrity prominence with Coty's distribution and commercial prowess.
Under the transaction, Coty, whose brands include Hugo Boss and Burberry fragrances, will pay USD 600 million for a 51 per cent stake in Jenner's company.
Jenner is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)