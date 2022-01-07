Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump in a white shirt and unbuttoned ripped jeans

After giving certain updates on her growing baby bump to fans, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner took social media and uploaded a new sizzling picture of herself.

Captioned as "I am woman," Kylie shared pictures wearing a white shirt and ripped jeans as she left them unbuttoned flaunting her bump.

Her mother Kris Jenner simply commented, "Gorgeous!!!", while sister Kourtney wrote, "You are everything," with Kim adding "The most beautiful."

Previously, Kylie Jenner reflected on 2021, including both blessings and heartbreak.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie shared a black and white picture of herself in which she posed with her hands atop her bump.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

For the unversed, Kylie who is expecting her second child with beau-American rapper Travis Scott, made her return to Instagram last week after going low-key following the Astroworld tragedy in November.

The pair got back together after splitting in October 2019.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alum first sparked rumours of her pregnancy as she was spotted stepping out in an extremely baggy shirt while in Idaho.

As per Page Six, she also shared a picture of her sushi order on Twitter. The sushi was all avocado instead of any raw fish.

In September, Kylie confirmed that she is expecting her second child with Travis in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with her first child 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster kissing her mom's belly.

With inputs from ANI

Advertisement

ALSO READ Man arrested for trespassing Kylie Jenner's home after violating restraining order

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:11 AM IST