Kylie Jenner expecting second child with Travis Scott; entire family is 'thrilled'

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

Multiple sources exclusively confirmed the news to pagesix.com.

The two already have three-year-old daughter Stormi. Kylie has been open about wanting a sibling for her.

A source said the entire family is "thrilled."

The news came after Caitlyn Jenner sparked speculation Thursday by announcing that she is expecting another grandchild, but it turned out to be about her son Burt Jenner, who is expecting his third baby with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo.

Talking about having a sibling for Stormi during an interview for Harper's Bazaar's March 2020 issue, Kylie had said: "My friends all pressure me about it... They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan."

Kylie, who started dating Scott in April 2017, spent her first pregnancy in hiding, announcing Stormi's arrival only after she had given birth.

She later shared the reason why to Andy Cohen: "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone's opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself."

Her model sister Kendall Jenner said: "This is obviously a theory -- I've never been pregnant, and I'm sure there's studies on this -- but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child.

"I think it's a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision."

Kylie's elder sister and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, who has four kids with estranged husband Kanye West, said that Kylie did not leave the house in order to protect herself and her baby-to-be.

Even while staying at home for months, Kylie said she was bothered by paparazzi.

Kylie first sparked rumours of a pregnancy this summer as she stepped out in an extremely baggy shirt while in Idaho.

Jenner also shared a picture of her sushi order, which appeared to be all avocado rolls instead of any raw fish.

Fans immediately picked up on it, with one tweeting: "Kylie eating sushi without fish... she's pregnant."

Kylie then posted a photo of a cocktail on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Nothing like a lychee martini" followed by a photo of raw fish ceviche.

However, as one source pointed out: "But is she actually consuming it?"

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:40 AM IST