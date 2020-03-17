Kristofer Hivju aka Tormund Giantsbane from 'Game of Thrones' tests positive for coronavirus

Oslo: Actor Kristofer Hivju, popularly known for his role of Tormund in 'Game of Thrones', has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Hivju revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," Hivju wrote.