Kristen Stewart opens up on her infamous fling with Rupert Sanders

Kristen Stewart says former beau, "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson was her "first" love and had he proposed marriage, she would have said yes.

The actor reflected on her much-publicised relationship with Pattinson on "The Howard Stern Show ".

While assuring the coupling was not a publicity stunt, she referred to Pattinson as "the best".

"We were together for years, that was my first (love)," Stewart said.

The "Charlie's Angels" actor said there was "nothing" she could do about falling head over heels for Pattinson during "Twilight" days.

Stewart and Pattinson first split in 2012 after a fling between her and director Rupert Sanders made headlines, before reconciling shortly after and ultimately calling it quits the following year.

After Snow White and the Huntsman was released in 2012, Kristen was caught on camera making out with the director.

This news turned Kristen’s life upside down. Overnight, she became one of the most despised person in Hollywood. The fact that they had a 19 year age gap that Kristen was dating Robert Pattinson and Sanders was married was enough for the actor to receive severe backlash.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in on the scandal. He damned Kristen as a scarlet woman and tweeted about the actor more than 10 times.

The same Twilight fans who loved Kristen Stewart for her reserved and shy image were now dragging her name for cheating Pattinson.

Here are the pictures that caused the outrage among fans: